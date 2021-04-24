Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

