$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

Shares of ORLY opened at $532.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.