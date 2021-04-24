Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

