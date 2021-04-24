SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

