Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

HEINY opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Heineken has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

