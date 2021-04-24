Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

SPOT stock opened at $284.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

