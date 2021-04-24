Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.
SPOT stock opened at $284.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $387.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
