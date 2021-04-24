FY2021 EPS Estimates for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SMC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.
