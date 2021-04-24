FY2021 EPS Estimates for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SMC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get SMC alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $30.39 on Friday. SMC has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.