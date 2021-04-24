United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.75 Million

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $366.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.25 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $356.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

