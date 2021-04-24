Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xinyi Glass in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $3.37 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.