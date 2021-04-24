Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $17.92 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $17.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $19.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $72.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.93 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,315.30 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,325.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.03.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.