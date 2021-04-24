FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Issued By KeyCorp

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $907.76 million, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.