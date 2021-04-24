Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

