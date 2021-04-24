Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold.

RHHVF stock opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.82. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

