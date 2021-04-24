Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Apr 24th, 2021


Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold.

RHHVF stock opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.82. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $378.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

