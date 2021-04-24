Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Mosaic by 44.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,783 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.