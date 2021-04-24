Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

