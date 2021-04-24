SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

SGS stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. SGS has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.8901 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

