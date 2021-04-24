International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $151.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

