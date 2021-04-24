Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 787,344 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

