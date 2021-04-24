$659.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $659.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $432.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

