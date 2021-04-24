Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,415. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.