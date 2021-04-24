Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Wedbush

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

