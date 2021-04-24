The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Western Union have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company continues to develop its digital offerings and makes significant investments in customer acquisitions for westernunion.com. A disciplined capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments remains a positive for Western Union. The company provided 2021 earnings guidance, which suggests 9.6% growth from the year-ago reported level. The cost-cutting efforts also look impressive. However, the company’s Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions segments are under pressure. Total revenues have been waning from the past many quarters, reflecting stiff competition confronting the company. Global remittance volumes will remain stressed due to COVID-19, which will likely depress revenues. Its solvency position continues to bother us.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. Barclays upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.97.

WU opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $28,074,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

