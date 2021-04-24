J & J Snack Foods Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

