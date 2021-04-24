Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Atmos Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATO. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of ATO opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 631,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,486 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

