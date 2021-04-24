Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

