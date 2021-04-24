Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

SCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

