Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

