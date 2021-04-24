TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.