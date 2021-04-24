Total (NYSE:TOT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. Total has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

