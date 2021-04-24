Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,120.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,114.60 ($14.56), with a volume of 82253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price target (down from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.70 million and a P/E ratio of -142.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 999.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 936.56.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

