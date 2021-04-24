Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.57

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.57 and last traded at $149.27, with a volume of 3180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $965,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

