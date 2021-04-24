Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.14

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.14 and last traded at $110.13, with a volume of 692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.