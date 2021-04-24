Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.18

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.