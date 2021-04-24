Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $122.97 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 3978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.24.

The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

