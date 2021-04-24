Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

