Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.