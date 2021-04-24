Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61.
About Ikena Oncology
