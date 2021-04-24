Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

