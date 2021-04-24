ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

