Head-To-Head Contrast: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) versus Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 1 7 0 2.67 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.94%. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.73%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A -71.94% -56.24% Alpine Immune Sciences -606.16% -80.38% -30.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.68 million ($8.13) -1.41 Alpine Immune Sciences $1.74 million 165.66 -$41.85 million ($2.28) -5.29

Alpine Immune Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of muscle, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has research and discovery collaboration agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with MyoKardia, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize novel targeted therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.