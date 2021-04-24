Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 6 11 0 2.65

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.15 $6.91 billion $4.34 13.19

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96%

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as dealer loans, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer and auto lending services. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, bill pay and e-statements, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

