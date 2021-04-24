Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.00 ($130.59).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52 week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.38.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

