Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Increased by Analyst

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Covanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

CVA opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Covanta by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covanta by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 275.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

