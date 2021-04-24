Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

