Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CLNE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

