Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.94 million and the highest is $68.52 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $279.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.13 million to $289.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

ROIC stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

