Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.