B. Riley Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161,932 shares of company stock worth $83,434,185 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

