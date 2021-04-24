Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OTIS. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.