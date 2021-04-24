Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,683.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,467.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

