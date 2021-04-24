AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

